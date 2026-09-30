Times World University 2027: Can Students Pick A College By Its Ranking?

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027 are out, with 143 Indian universities featured in the latest global list. India has added 15 institutions compared with last year and is the most represented country in Asia in the rankings.

For students looking at colleges and universities, rankings can be useful when comparing institutions. However, a university's overall rank does not tell the complete story about a particular course or a student's career options.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru is the highest-ranked Indian institution this year, placed at 254th globally. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences follows in the 326-350 band, while Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is in the 451-500 band. Jamia Millia Islamia, KIIT University and Lovely Professional University are placed in the 501-550 band.

Also Read | Times World University Rankings 2027 Out: Oxford Tops Global List, 3 Asian Institutes In Top 15

What Does THE Ranking Measure?

THE assesses research-intensive universities on areas including teaching, research environment, research quality, international outlook and industry. The 2027 edition ranks 2,297 universities across 118 countries and territories.

This means students should not look at the overall ranking alone while choosing a college. A university may perform strongly in research, for example, while a student may be more interested in a particular course, campus, fees or career opportunities.

What Should Students Check?

Before applying, students should look at the course and curriculum, eligibility requirements, fees, location, campus facilities and career opportunities. They should also check the university's official website for admission details.

THE rankings can be used as one source of information, but students should consider several factors before making a college choice.