IISc Retains Top Indian University Position; IIT Indore Makes An Impressive Debut In Times World University Ranking

Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2019

Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bangalore remains in the top most position among Indian Universities and global 251 position in the Times Higher Education World University Ranking 2019. IISc Bangalore, in this year's Asia University ranking was in 29th position. In the rank band of 251-300 IISc shares the position with Jacobs University, Germany and University of Illinois, Chicago among others. The ranking of more than 1250 universities world wide has 49 Indian Universities in the list. In 2018 Times ranking 42 universities had made it to the list of top world universities.

Among the creamy layer of higher education institutes of the country which comprises of the Indian Institute of Technology, one of the nascent institute, IIT Indore has made it to the second top position among Indian institutes. In an impressive debut, this year, the institute is ahead of IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kanpur, IIT Delhi and IIT Kharagpur, ranked in the same order. IIT Bhubaneswar is in the rank band of 601-800 along with IIT Guwahati, IIT Madras, IIT Hyderabad, University of Delhi, Banaras Hindu University, Amrita University, Tezpur University, Panjab University, Jadavpur University and Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Pune.

Among the NITs, the first in the country, NIT Rourkela, has been ranked in the band of 601-800. The institute was in 126th position in the Asia University ranking 2018. NIT Tiruchirapalli, the other one in the category is in 801-1000 rank band.

Deemed-to-be-university, Jagadguru Sri Shivarathreeswara (JSS) Academy of Higher Education & Research has been ranked alongside IIT Bombay and IIT Roorkee, and has made it to the top 5 Indian Universities in the list.

Globally, the top three positions have been retained by Oxford University, University of Cambridge and Stanford University, in the same order. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which had 5th rank earlier and been ranked 4th this year. California Institute of Technology ranks the 5th among top Universities of the world.

Click here for more Education News