THE World Rankings 2018: More Indian Universities In Asia's Top 200, But Lose Rank TIMES Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking has released the rankings for educational institutes in Asia and only two Indian institutes have made their way to the top 50 Asian institutes.

34 Shares EMAIL PRINT THE Rankings: More Indian Universities In Top 200 Asian Universities New Delhi: TIMES Higher Education (THE) World University Ranking has released the rankings for educational institutes in Asia and only two Indian institutes have made their way to the top 50 Asian institutes. The two institutes that have made their way to the top 50 are Indian Institute of Science at 29th place and Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay at 44th rank. Other institutes which have made their way to the top 100 are Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi.



The ranks as released by the THE World University Ranking are: Indian Institute of Science (IISc) - world rank 29

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay - world rank 44

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur - world rank 60

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee - world rank 65

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur - world rank 81

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi - world rank 86

Among those that have made it to top 200 are Tezpur University at 100th place, Indian Institute of Technology, Madras at 103rd place, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati at 112th place, Panjab University at 114th place, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela at 126th place, Jadavpur University at 127th place, Indian School of Mines at 141st place, University of Delhi at 144th place, Aligarh Muslim University at 158th place, Savitribai Phule Pune University at 188th place, and IIT-BHU at 194th place.



A total of 17 institutes from India have made their way to the top 200 Asian Universities. Though representation of India has increased in the list, several of the universities have fallen down the rankings in comparison to last year. Both IISc and IIT Bombay have dropped two places each to 29th and 44th position respectively. IIT Madras has witnessed the biggest decline this year and has fallen from last year's 41st place to 103rd pace this year.



