Times World University Ranking 2019: Indian Institutes In The List

The Times World University Ranking 2019 list is out. On a positive note, 7 more Indian Universities have made it to the list in comparison to last year and new institutes have outranked the older ones, this year. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has made it to the 251-300 rank band and is the highest ranked Indian University in the list. The list comprises of more than 1250 Universities from 86 countries worldwide. While the Universities ranked in the global top 10 have retained their position, Yale University is the only newcomer in the list. Switzerland's ETH Zurich has slipped down to 11th position this year.
Among the 49 Indian Universities, IIT Indore has been ranked the second best Indian University beating highfliers like IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur among others.
List of Indian Universities in Times World University Ranking 2019
- Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore: 251-300
- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore: 351-400
- Indian Institute of Technology Bombay: 401-500
- Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee: 401-500
- JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research: 401-500
- Indian Institute of Technology Delhi: 501-600
- Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur: 501-600
- Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur: 501-600
- Savitribai Phule Pune University: 501-600
- Amrita University: 601-800
- Banaras Hindu University: 601-800
- University of Delhi: 601-800
- Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune: 601-800
- Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati: 601-800
- Indian Institute of Technology Madras: 601-800
- Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar: 601-800
- Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad: 601-800
- Jadavpur University: 601-800
- National Institute of Technology Rourkela: 601-800
- Panjab University: 601-800
- Tezpur University: 601-800
- Acharya Nagarjuna University: 801-1000
- Aligarh Muslim University: 801-1000
- Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani: 801-1000
- Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata: 801-1000
- Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad: 801-1000
- Jamia Millia Islamia: 801-1000
- National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli: 801-1000
- Osmania University: 801-1000
- Pondicherry University: 801-1000
- Sri Venkateswara University: 801-1000
- Thapar University: 801-1000
- VIT University: 801-1000
- Amity University: 1001+
- Andhra University: 1001+
- Annamalai University: 1001+
- Cochin University of Science and Technology: 1001+
- G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar: 1001+
- GITAM University: 1001+
- University of Kerala: 1001+
- KIIT University: 1001+
- Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda: 1001+
- Manipal Academy of Higher Education: 1001+
- University of Mysore: 1001+
- PSG College of Technology: 1001+
- SASTRA University: 1001+
- Satyabhama University: 1001+
- SRM University: 1001+
- Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: 1001+