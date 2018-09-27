Times World University Ranking 2019: Indian Institutes In The List

Times World University Ranking 2019: List Of Indian Universities

The Times World University Ranking 2019 list is out. On a positive note, 7 more Indian Universities have made it to the list in comparison to last year and new institutes have outranked the older ones, this year. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has made it to the 251-300 rank band and is the highest ranked Indian University in the list. The list comprises of more than 1250 Universities from 86 countries worldwide. While the Universities ranked in the global top 10 have retained their position, Yale University is the only newcomer in the list. Switzerland's ETH Zurich has slipped down to 11th position this year.

Among the 49 Indian Universities, IIT Indore has been ranked the second best Indian University beating highfliers like IIT Bombay, IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur among others.

List of Indian Universities in Times World University Ranking 2019

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore: 251-300

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Indore: 351-400

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay: 401-500

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee: 401-500

JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research: 401-500

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi: 501-600

Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur: 501-600

Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur: 501-600

Savitribai Phule Pune University: 501-600

Amrita University: 601-800

Banaras Hindu University: 601-800

University of Delhi: 601-800

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Pune: 601-800

Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati: 601-800

Indian Institute of Technology Madras: 601-800

Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar: 601-800

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad: 601-800

Jadavpur University: 601-800

National Institute of Technology Rourkela: 601-800

Panjab University: 601-800

Tezpur University: 601-800

Acharya Nagarjuna University: 801-1000

Aligarh Muslim University: 801-1000

Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani: 801-1000

Indian Institute of Science Education and Research Kolkata: 801-1000

Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) Dhanbad: 801-1000

Jamia Millia Islamia: 801-1000

National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli: 801-1000

Osmania University: 801-1000

Pondicherry University: 801-1000

Sri Venkateswara University: 801-1000

Thapar University: 801-1000

VIT University: 801-1000

Amity University: 1001+

Andhra University: 1001+

Annamalai University: 1001+

Cochin University of Science and Technology: 1001+

G.B. Pant University of Agriculture & Technology, Pantnagar: 1001+

GITAM University: 1001+

University of Kerala: 1001+

KIIT University: 1001+

Maharaja Sayajirao University of Baroda: 1001+

Manipal Academy of Higher Education: 1001+

University of Mysore: 1001+

PSG College of Technology: 1001+

SASTRA University: 1001+

Satyabhama University: 1001+

SRM University: 1001+

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University: 1001+

