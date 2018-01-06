The Institute Of Cost Accountants Of India (ICAI) To Introduce Four New Courses The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) is launching four new courses for professionals next month, both members and non-members, a senior official said today.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT ICAI To Introduce Four New Courses Coimbatore: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) is launching four new courses for professionals next month, both members and non-members, a senior official said today. The courses are Executive Diploma in Business Valuation, certificate course in Arbitration, certificate course in GST and an exclusive executive diploma in Cost and Management Accounting for Engineers, ICAI Vice President H Padmanabhan told reporters here.



While valuation, particularly financial valuation, is emerging as an important profession, arbitration is a form of alternative dispute resolution and a technique for the resolution of disputes outside the court, Padmanabhan said.



GST being the major tax reform and a game changer, as a professional it was imperative to understand and assimilate the new taxation structure, associated compliances and the changes in business processes emanating there from, he said.



The Institute has in recent times been proactively involved in nation-building activities like providing impetus by supporting Make in India, Swachch Bharat Abhiyan, and GST One Nation One tax, Padmanabhan said.



The institute, which has done an accounting system for the Railways, will take up similar work for Defence and Aviation ministries on cost and pricing, he said.



