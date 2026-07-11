Telangana EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Direct Link To Check Allotment

TS EAPCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result on the official counselling portal, tgeapcet.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the first phase of the counselling process can now check their allotted college and course by logging in with their credentials.

The allotment has been prepared based on candidates TS EAMCET ranks, category, reservation rules, web options submitted during counselling, and seat availability. Candidates allotted seats must complete the online self-reporting process, pay the tuition fee within the prescribed deadline, and report to their allotted institutes to confirm admission.

How to Check TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their allotment order:

Visit the official TS EAMCET counselling portal at tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on the Phase 1 Seat Allotment Result 2026 link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to access the allotment result.

Check the allotted college and course.

Download and save the allotment order for future admission formalities.

What's Next After Seat Allotment?

Candidates who have secured a seat must complete the admission process within the notified timeline. The next steps include:

Pay the prescribed tuition fee online.

Complete online self-reporting through the counselling portal.

Download the admission documents after successful fee payment.

Report physically to the allotted college with the required original documents for verification and admission.

Candidates who wish to participate in the next counselling phase for a better option can do so as per the counselling schedule announced by TGCHE. The second phase of counselling is scheduled to begin later this month, while internal sliding will be conducted in August.