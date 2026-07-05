Telangana EAMCET 2026 Mock Allotment Result Released: Check What's Next

TS EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Mock Seat Allotment on the official counselling portal. The mock allotment helps candidates understand the seat they are likely to receive based on their rank and web options before the final allotment.

Candidates who are not satisfied with their allotted seat can modify their choices during the option editing window. The mock allotment is only indicative and does not guarantee the final seat. The final Phase 1 seat allotment result will be announced on July 10, 2026.

TS EAMCET Mock Allotment 2026: Important Dates

July 4, 2026: Mock seat allotment released

July 5 to July 7, 2026: Option modification window

July 7, 2026: Last date to freeze web options

July 10, 2026: Phase 1 final seat allotment

July 10 to July 14, 2026: Tuition fee payment and self-reporting through the website

How To Check TS EAMCET Mock Allotment 2026

Visit the official counselling website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 Mock Seat Allotment link.

Log in using your required credentials.

View the allotted college and branch.

Download or save the allotment details for reference.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the mock allotment can edit or rearrange their web options between July 5 and July 7. After the option modification window closes, candidates must freeze their choices by July 7. Based on the final preferences submitted, the authority will declare the Phase 1 final seat allotment on July 10.

Candidates allotted a seat must complete the tuition fee payment and self-reporting process between July 10 and July 14 to confirm their admission.