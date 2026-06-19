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Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2026 Begins: Registration, Slot Booking Open Till June 28

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 has started. Candidates can register, pay the fee and book slots for certificate verification. Check important dates and steps here.

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Telangana EAMCET Counselling 2026 Begins: Registration, Slot Booking Open Till June 28
TG EAMCET Counselling 2026 begins; registration, slot booking and verification underway.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has commenced the Telangana EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 counselling process for admissions to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy courses across participating institutes in the state. Eligible candidates can now complete online registration, pay the processing fee and book slots for certificate verification through the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in. 

As per the counselling schedule, the first phase of admissions includes certificate verification, option entry, mock seat allotment and final seat allotment. Candidates are advised to complete all formalities within the prescribed deadlines to avoid missing admission opportunities.

Direct Link: TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Registration

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling: Important Dates

  • Online registration, fee payment and slot booking: June 19 to June 28, 2026
  • Certificate verification for slot-booked candidates: June 22 to June 29, 2026
  • Web option entry after certificate verification: June 25 to July 1, 2026
  • Freezing of options: July 1, 2026
  • Mock seat allotment display: On or before July 4, 2026
  • Modification of web options: July 5 to July 7, 2026
  • Freezing of options for first phase allotment: July 7, 2026
  • First phase provisional seat allotment: On or before July 10, 2026
  • Tuition fee payment and self-reporting: July 10 to July 14, 2026

How To Apply For TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling?

  • Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.
  • Click on the TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling registration link.
  • Complete the registration process and pay the counselling fee.
  • Book a slot for certificate verification at a designated Help Line Centre.
  • Attend certificate verification on the allotted date and time.
  • Log in and exercise web options for preferred colleges and courses.
  • Freeze the options before the deadline.
  • Check the mock allotment and modify choices, if required.
  • Download the final seat allotment result and complete self-reporting.

TS EAMCET 2026 Counselling Fee Details

Candidates must pay the prescribed processing fee before proceeding with slot booking and certificate verification.

  • OC/BC Candidates: Rs 1,200
  • SC/ST Candidates: Rs 600

The fee can be paid through Credit Card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. The last date to pay the processing fee is June 28, 2026.

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