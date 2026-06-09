Telangana EAMCET Counselling Dates 2026 Out, Registration From June 19

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 schedule. The counselling process for qualified candidates will commence on June 19, 2026, and will be conducted in three phases. The admission process includes registration, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment, internal sliding, and spot admissions. Candidates who qualified in TG EAPCET 2026 will be required to complete all counselling-related activities within the specified timelines to secure admission to participating colleges.

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 First Phase Schedule

The first phase of counselling will begin on June 19 with online registration, fee payment, and slot booking. The detailed schedule is as follows:

Registration, Fee Payment & Slot Booking: June 19 to June 28, 2026

Certificate Verification: June 22 to June 29, 2026

Web Options Entry: June 25 to July 1, 2026

Freezing of Web Options: July 1, 2026

Mock Seat Allotment: On or before July 4, 2026

Modification of Web Options: July 5 to July 7, 2026

Final Freezing of Options: July 7, 2026

First Phase Seat Allotment: On or before July 10, 2026

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: July 10 to July 14, 2026

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Second Phase Dates

Candidates who wish to participate in the second phase, including newly registered applicants, should note the following schedule:

Registration and Slot Booking (New Candidates): July 17, 2026

Certificate Verification: July 18, 2026

Web Options Entry: July 18 to July 19, 2026

Freezing of Web Options: July 19, 2026

Seat Allotment: On or before July 22, 2026

Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: July 22 to July 24, 2026

Reporting at Allotted Colleges: July 25 to July 28, 2026

Last Date for Seat Cancellation: July 28, 2026

TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Schedule

The final phase of counselling will be conducted in August for candidates seeking admission through the last round of seat allotment.

Slot Booking: July 31, 2026

Certificate Verification: August 1, 2026

Web Options Entry: August 1 to August 2, 2026

Freezing of Web Options: August 2, 2026

Final Seat Allotment: On or before August 5, 2026

Fee Payment, Self-Reporting and College Reporting: August 5 to August 7, 2026

Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready before the commencement of the counselling process. Registration, certificate verification, web option entry, and reporting must be completed within the prescribed deadlines. Missing any stage of the counselling process may affect admission chances.