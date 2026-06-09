Telangana EAMCET Counselling Dates 2026 Out, Registration From June 19

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 schedule. The counselling process for qualified candidates will commence on June 19, 2026, and will be conducted in three phases. The admission process includes registration, certificate verification, web option entry, seat allotment, internal sliding, and spot admissions. Candidates who qualified in TG EAPCET 2026 will be required to complete all counselling-related activities within the specified timelines to secure admission to participating colleges.
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 First Phase Schedule
The first phase of counselling will begin on June 19 with online registration, fee payment, and slot booking. The detailed schedule is as follows:
- Registration, Fee Payment & Slot Booking: June 19 to June 28, 2026
- Certificate Verification: June 22 to June 29, 2026
- Web Options Entry: June 25 to July 1, 2026
- Freezing of Web Options: July 1, 2026
- Mock Seat Allotment: On or before July 4, 2026
- Modification of Web Options: July 5 to July 7, 2026
- Final Freezing of Options: July 7, 2026
- First Phase Seat Allotment: On or before July 10, 2026
- Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: July 10 to July 14, 2026
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Second Phase Dates
Candidates who wish to participate in the second phase, including newly registered applicants, should note the following schedule:
- Registration and Slot Booking (New Candidates): July 17, 2026
- Certificate Verification: July 18, 2026
- Web Options Entry: July 18 to July 19, 2026
- Freezing of Web Options: July 19, 2026
- Seat Allotment: On or before July 22, 2026
- Fee Payment and Self-Reporting: July 22 to July 24, 2026
- Reporting at Allotted Colleges: July 25 to July 28, 2026
- Last Date for Seat Cancellation: July 28, 2026
TS EAMCET Counselling 2026 Final Phase Schedule
The final phase of counselling will be conducted in August for candidates seeking admission through the last round of seat allotment.
- Slot Booking: July 31, 2026
- Certificate Verification: August 1, 2026
- Web Options Entry: August 1 to August 2, 2026
- Freezing of Web Options: August 2, 2026
- Final Seat Allotment: On or before August 5, 2026
- Fee Payment, Self-Reporting and College Reporting: August 5 to August 7, 2026
Candidates are advised to keep all required documents ready before the commencement of the counselling process. Registration, certificate verification, web option entry, and reporting must be completed within the prescribed deadlines. Missing any stage of the counselling process may affect admission chances.