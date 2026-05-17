Telangana EAMCET 2026 Toppers Out: M Rushi Secures AIR 1 in Engineering

The Telangana EAMCET 2026 results have been officially announced. The authorities also released the complete list of toppers, rank cards, and detailed result statistics for both Engineering and Agriculture & Pharmacy streams.

This year, M Rushi from Medchal-Malkajgiri district secured AIR 1 in the Engineering stream with an impressive score of 156.63532 marks. In the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream, Mukkaram Ahmed from Hyderabad emerged as the topper with 150.177079 marks.

Students who appeared for the exam can now download their TS EAMCET 2026 rank cards from the official website using their registration number, hall ticket number, and date of birth.

Telangana EAMCET 2026 Engineering Toppers List

The Engineering stream saw strong competition this year, with students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh securing top ranks. M Rushi led the list with the highest score, followed by Bejugama Anshul from Hyderabad and Maraka Vamsidhar Reddy from Kadapa. Some of the top 10 Engineering toppers include:

Rank Candidate Name District Score 1 M Rushi Medchal-Malkajgiri 156.63532 2 Bejugama Anshul Hyderabad 148.708176 3 Maraka Vamsidhar Reddy Kadapa 147.056336 4 Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy Guntur 144.445408 5 Adula Sai Nikith Mahbubnagar 143.307835

TS EAMCET 2026 Agriculture and Pharmacy Toppers

In the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream, Hyderabad students dominated the top ranks. Mukkaram Ahmed secured Rank 1, followed by Taduri Nivrutt Sai Venkat and Sahiti Geetika Gunithi. Here are some leading names:

Rank Candidate Name District Score 1 Mukkaram Ahmed Hyderabad 150.177079 2 Taduri Nivrutt Sai Venkat Hyderabad 143.439842 3 Sahiti Geetika Gunithi Ranga Reddy 142.354904 4 Mayuk Jayasimha Hyderabad 139.780946 5 Amair Anas Hyderabad 137.400516

According to official data, a total of 1,44,704 candidates qualified in the Engineering stream out of 1,97,241 students who appeared, resulting in a pass percentage of 73.36%. In the Agriculture & Pharmacy stream, 73,294 students qualified out of 84,954 candidates, recording a higher success rate of 86.27%.

