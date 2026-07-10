Telangana EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment To Be Released Today: Check Admission Schedule

TS EAMCET 2026: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) will release the TS EAMCET (TG EAPCET) 2026 Phase 1 seat allotment result today, July 10, 2026, on the official counselling portal. Candidates who participated in the first phase of the counselling process and exercised their web options will be able to check their provisional allotment status by logging in with their credentials.

The authority has not announced an official release time. Candidates allotted seats must complete online tuition fee payment and self-reporting between July 10 and July 14, 2026, to confirm their admission.

How to Check TS EAMCET 2026 Phase 1 Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their allotment order, once released:

Visit the official TG EAPCET counselling portal at eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

Click on the Phase 1 Seat Allotment link.

Enter the required login credentials.

Submit the details to view the allotment status.

Download and save the allotment order for future reference.

The seat allotment has been prepared based on candidates TG EAPCET 2026 rank, reservation category, local area status, web options filled during counselling, and seat availability in participating institutes.

What After the TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Candidates who receive a seat allotment must complete the admission process within the prescribed schedule. According to the counselling timeline:

Phase 1 seat allotment: On or before July 10, 2026

On or before July 10, 2026 Online tuition fee payment and self-reporting: July 10 to July 14, 2026

Failure to pay the tuition fee and complete self-reporting within the deadline may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat. Candidates seeking admission should also keep all required documents ready for further verification and reporting at the allotted college, as per the counselling schedule.