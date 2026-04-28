Telangana SSC Results 2026 On April 29 At 2 PM: Check Steps To Download The Scorecard

Telangana SSC Results 2026: The Office of the Director of Government Examinations, Telangana, has announced that the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Public Examination results for March 2026 will be declared on April 29 at 2:00 PM.

The results will be formally released at the Godavari Auditorium, located within the SCERT Campus, opposite LB Stadium in Hyderabad. Senior officials, including K. Keshava Rao, Advisor to the Government of Telangana, Principal Secretary Dr. Yogita Rana, IAS, and Director of School Education D.E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, will preside over the release.

Once announced, students will be able to check their results online through the official websites:

Due to the expected heavy traffic, students are advised to keep their credentials ready and check their results as soon as they are released.

TS SSC Result 2026: How to check results

Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in .

. Click on TS SSC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Last year, the Telangana SSC results were declared on April 30, 2025, with an overall pass percentage of 92.78%. Girls performed better than boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.26%.

Students are advised to stay updated through the official websites for the latest information regarding the Telangana SSC result 2026.