Telangana Public Service Commission Group 2 Exam Postponed To January 2024

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has rescheduled the Group 2 examination to January 6 and 7, 2024, as it coincides with the upcoming Telangana Assembly Elections. The TSPSC Group 2 exam, earlier scheduled for November 2 and 3, 2023, has been postponed to ensure the smooth conduct of the examination alongside the electoral process, an official release stated.

"The Commission, after careful examination of the matter, decided to reschedule the Group-II examination (Notification No: 28/2022), initially planned for November 2nd and 3rd, 2023, to the new dates of January 6th and 7th, 2024. This change is necessary due to the examination date (3rd November) coinciding with the election notification date and the increased administrative workload associated with election-related activities," the official release read.

This rescheduling marks the second postponement for the TSPSC Group 2 exam, originally slated for August but rescheduled due to candidate protests overlapping with other competitive exams.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 783 vacant positions across various departments within Group II Services. Candidates will undergo a written examination consisting of four papers.