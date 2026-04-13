Telangana Higher Education Council Releases DOST 2026 Notification For Undergraduate Admissions

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) notification for the academic year 2026-27, welcoming all successful candidates of the Intermediate examinations 2026. According to the April 13 press release, the DOST online platform will help students enroll in undergraduate courses, such as BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, BBM, BSW, and D Pharmacy.

DOST provides a single online window at dost.cgg.gov.in for admissions to undergraduate programmes in any of the state universities, according to the official notification. Some important participating universities include Osmania University, Kakatiya University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Sathavahana University, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University.

The admission process is simple, student-friendly and allows the students to complete on their own, the official document stated. A registration fee of Rs. 200 has to be paid by the candidates. After completing the registration, students will receive their DOST ID and PIN. It is advisable to keep these credentials safe and confidential until the admission process concludes.

Seat allotment will be done based on the merit of the candidate and the reservation policies as per the government rules. If a student is satisfied with the allotted seat, they can confirm their allotment through online self-reporting and pay the confirmation fee. If a candidate is not satisfied with the allotted seat, they can pay the reservation fee and participate in the next rounds.

Several colleges and courses are listed on the DOST website. Students can choose their preferred college and course aligning with their future career plans.