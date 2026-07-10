Telangana ECET Seat Allotment 2026 Out: Check Provisional Order Direct Link For Final Phase

The TS ECET Seat Allotment 2026 result for the final phase has been released by the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE). Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check and download their TS ECET 2026 provisional seat allotment order through the official counselling portal, tgecet.nic.in. Students who have secured a seat must complete the admission formalities within the prescribed deadline. The allotment has been prepared based on candidates' TS ECET rank, web options, reservation category, and seat availability.

How To Check TS ECET Seat Allotment 2026?

Visit the official website: tgecet.nic.in.

Click on the Candidates Login option available on the homepage.

Enter the Login ID, TG ECET Hall Ticket Number, Password, and Date of Birth.

Submit the details to view the seat allotment result.

Download and save the provisional allotment order for future reference.

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TS ECET Final Phase Counselling 2026

The counselling process is conducted for admission to lateral entry engineering and pharmacy courses for diploma holders and B.Sc. (Mathematics) graduates across Telangana. Candidates who have received a seat in the TS ECET final phase counselling 2026 must complete the next steps on time to confirm their admission.

They are required to pay the prescribed tuition fee through the online payment modes available on the portal, including debit card, credit card, or net banking. After successful fee payment, candidates must complete the self-reporting process through the counselling website.

According to the counselling schedule, the last date to pay the tuition fee and complete self-reporting is July 12, 2026. Candidates must also report physically to their allotted colleges by July 13, 2026, along with all the required documents for verification and admission.