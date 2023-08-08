Telangana TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023 To Be Released Today, Details Inside

Shortlisted candidates have to pay the processing fee

Telangana TS ECET Seat Allotment Result 2023: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the TS ECET seat allotment result today (August 8, 2023). Candidates who participated in the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test, TS ECET Co Counselling can check their allotment status on the official website at tsecet.nic.in.

To check the TS ECET seat allotment result, candidates need to enter their login ID, hall ticket number, password and date of birth.

Shortlisted candidates have to pay the processing fee and are required to appear for self-reporting. They can complete their admission formalities between August 8 to August 12, 2023.

The registration process started on July 29 and ended on August 1, 2023. The ECET provisional seat allotment for Phase-I will be announced today.

How to check Seat Allotment Result:

Visit the official website-- tsecet.nic.in Go to the login tab and enter required credentials Submit details and access TS ECET seat allotment result Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Details Request to check the result:

Candidate's Provisional Allotment Order ROC Form Number TSECET Hall Ticket Number Password Date of Birth

TS ECET is conducted for candidates seeking admission into B.E/ B.Tech/ Pharmacy Courses in University and Private Engineering and Pharmacy Colleges in Telangana.

