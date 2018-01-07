Technical Glitches Hit XAT 2018; 'Re-Exam For Two Centres, New Dates To Be Intimated Soon,' Confirms XLRI XLRI, the exam conducting body has decided to reschedule examination for the candidates of two exam centres.

Share EMAIL PRINT Technical Glitches Hit XAT 2018; Candidates Complain Of 'Poor Server, Mismanagement' New Delhi: MBA aspirants who took the XAT 2018 today have been relentlessly posting about the 'issues' on social media platforms. Tagging the exam to be a 'mess' candidates have shared the inconveniences faced by them during the online examination. This is the first time, XAT was being held online and connectivity issue stood out to be the main reason for the hue and cry. XLRI, the exam conducting body has decided to reschedule examination for the candidates of two exam centres. An official statement from XLRI says, 'at 2 centres due to server related technical issues, the exam couldn’t be conducted. Re-examination will be conducted at these centres for the affected students. The new date will be will be announced very soon and communicated to the affected students.'



'One of the two centers is in Kolkata and the other is in Gurgaon,' reads the official statement. More details in this regard is awaited. Tweets claim that exam has been rescheduled for centre at Barasat, Kolkata and Farukknagar, Gurgaon. Candidates have also shared the emails received from the authority, in this regard.



For XAT 2018, XLRI had partnered with SIFY for handling the exam. Candidates were supposed to be allowed 170 minutes for the first part and 40 minutes for the second one and access to on screen calculator.



Regarding technical glitches, the official website had assured that, 'In the unlikely case of a technical glitch the candidate will be shifted to another terminal without any loss of time.' However even one hour after the scheduled time, candidates were not able to login for the exam. The exam timing was 10 am to 1.35 pm.



XAT 2018 was held at 314 centres across 49 cities including Dubai and Kathmandu.



