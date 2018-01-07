XAT 2018 Begins; What's Next?

After the exams, XAT 2018 answer keys will be released. Taking the last year's schedule into consideration, the results and OMR answer sheets can be expected around 23 January 2018. Last year, the exam was held a day earlier than it is in this year. However according to the schedule released by online, the tentative date for XAT 2018 result is 31 January 2018.
The score card is expected in February 2018.
XAT 2018 score considered for admission in more than 150 Business Schools across India. While preparing the short-listed candidates for the interview, in addition to XAT performance, XLRI Xavier School of Management may factor in academic background and the relevant work experience. Some of the major recruiters of XLRI Xavier School of Management include Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, Atos, eClerx, Citi Group, ZS Associates, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Prosegur, ACT TV etc.

