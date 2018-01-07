XAT 2018 Begins; What's Next? After the exams, XAT 2018 answer keys will be released. Taking the last year's schedule into consideration, the results and OMR answer sheets can be expected around 23 January 2018.

Share EMAIL PRINT XAT 2018 Today; Answer Key, Result Next; Check At Xatonline.in New Delhi: Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2018 has begun today. The online exam will be held till 1.35 pm at various exam centres nationwide. 'XLRI conducts XAT on behalf of the XAMI. For more than 60 years XLRI is conducting XAT at all India level to select the most appropriate students for management education. The XAT score is being used by more than 150 institutes for the admission.' Admit cards for the exam was released on 27 December 2017. There are 11 management schools which are part of XAMI. Apart from these institutes, XAT 2018 exam score is also accepted by a score of other prestigious institutes. XAT 2018 is the preliminary step towards applying to XLRI and XAT Associate Institutes.



After the exams, XAT 2018 answer keys will be released. Taking the last year's schedule into consideration, the results and OMR answer sheets can be expected around 23 January 2018. Last year, the exam was held a day earlier than it is in this year. However according to the schedule released by online, the tentative date for XAT 2018 result is 31 January 2018.



The score card is expected in February 2018.



XAT 2018 score considered for admission in more than 150 Business Schools across India. While preparing the short-listed candidates for the interview, in addition to XAT performance, XLRI Xavier School of Management may factor in academic background and the relevant work experience. Some of the major recruiters of XLRI Xavier School of Management include Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, Atos, eClerx, Citi Group, ZS Associates, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Prosegur, ACT TV etc.



As of now, CAT 2017 result has not been declared yet. Though, it was expected in the first week of January, with no official declaration, the result date is still uncertain.



