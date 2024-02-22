Teachers From Himachal Pradesh To Visit Singapore On 'Education Visit'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu has announced a state scheme for training teachers by organising international tours.

As part of the 'International Tour for Teachers' programme, over 100 teachers from the state will visit Singapore for five days. The teachers will be on a state mission to become familiar with 'new technologies in the education sector'. The trip will allow them the opportunity to get acquainted with new methods of teaching.

Launching the programme, Sukhu said that in the first batch, 102 teachers selected from across the state will leave for Singapore on Saturday. The chief minister also gave the teachers 'foreign tour kits.' The second batch of 98 teachers would be sent abroad on March 15.

News agency PTI quoted the minister as saying that English medium would be introduced from class 1 in government schools from the next academic session. He also highlighted that the Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools being opened in the state were a unique initiative towards giving students qualitative education. In the next 10 years, they would emerge as the best schools, he said.

State Education Minister Rohit Thakur has assured that the government was filling vacant posts in the education department on priority basis. The chief minister said that Himachal Pradesh was ranked 18 in education.