TANCA 2019 Rank List Today, Counselling To Begin Next Week

TANCA 2019: Anna University will release the rank list for TANCA 2019 today. The list will be released on the official website for Tamil Nadu Common Admission (TANCA), a counselling process which is conducted for admission to ME/ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M. Plan. Through TANCA, students will be admitted to the University Departments, University Colleges, Regional Campuses of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges and the seats surrendered by the Self-Financing Engineering Colleges for the year 2019.

The TANCA rank list is prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in GATE and TANCET 2019 respectively. For candidates who have applied on the basis of scores in GATE 2017/ 2018/ 2019 in the appropriate discipline of Engineering / Technology will be considered.

The Counselling process for GATE Category and Differently Abled Persons under TANCET Category will be conducted on August 27. The Counselling process for all other candidates in TANCET category will be conducted from August 28 to August 30. The SCA to SC counselling will be conducted on August 30, 2019 (afternoon).

At the time of counselling, the candidates have to pay Rs. 5,300 (Rs. 1,150 for SC / SCA / ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu) in the form of a Demand Draft, which includes a non-refundable fee of Rs. 300 towards counselling fee (Rs.150 for SC/SCA/ST candidates belonging to Tamil Nadu) and attend the counselling with all the original certificates. The Demand Draft should be drawn in favour of "The Secretary, TANCA, Anna University" payable at Chennai.

