TANCA 2019 Rank List Soon. Details Here

TANCA rank list 2019: Anna University will release the TANCA rank list soon. According to the schedule released by the varsity for admissions based on TANCA rank list, the ranks will be released on August 22, 2019. TANCA or Tamil Nadu Common Admissions rank list will be released on the common online application form received for admission to M.E., M.Tech., M.Arch., and M.Plan. degree programmes offered in the University Departments, Constituent Colleges, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Self-financing Engineering Colleges in the state for the seats surrendered for admission through single window counselling. Counselling based TANCA rank list will start from August 27.

TANCA rank list will be released on the official website, annauniv.edu.

The rank lists will be released based on the GATE and TANCET marks of the candidates.

Seats will be allocated following the rule of reservation of the Government of Tamil Nadu as prescribed in the official notification of TANCA 2019.

TANCA rank list 2019: Schedule of counselling

Publication of TANCA rank order: August 22, 2019

Counselling for GATE category: August 27, 2019

Counselling for Differently Abled Persons under TANCET category: August 27, 2019

Counselling for TANCET category: From August 28, 2019 to August 30, 20194.

SCA to SC counselling: August 30, 2019 Afternoon

More number of candidates than the actual number of seats available will be called for counselling. Candidates are advised to check the seats available in the web portal annauniv.edu/tanca2019.

Admission will be offered depending upon the seats available based on the merit of the candidates who attend counselling as per the reservation norms of Government of Tamil Nadu and others cannot claim any right for admission.

A candidate can get allotment for one programme only.

