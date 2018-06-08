TANCET 2018 Result Declared TANCET 2018 result is available at annauniv.edu.

Anna University has released the



Mark sheet of the result will be available June 13, 2018 onwards. 'The mark sheet should be produced at the time of admission. If the mark sheet is lost, a duplicate mark sheet can be obtained on payment of Rs 100/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025,' reads the official notification.



Anna University has released the TANCET 2018 result online. The result is available on the official website of the University at annauniv.edu. The exam was held on May 19-20 in two sessions. TANCET is held every year for admission to MBA, MCA & ME/ MTech/ March/ MPlan degree programmes. As of the University has released the results online. Candidates shall have to login to the result portal using their email ID and password. In case candidates have forgotten the email ID or password, they can retrieve it online.Mark sheet of the result will be available June 13, 2018 onwards. 'The mark sheet should be produced at the time of admission. If the mark sheet is lost, a duplicate mark sheet can be obtained on payment of Rs 100/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025,' reads the official notification. About TANCET: The Government of Tamil Nadu have authorised Anna University for conducting the Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for admission to 1) M.B.A 2) M.C.A & 3) M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. Degree Programmes offered in colleges in Tamilnadu. G.O. (D) No. 73, Higher Education (J2) Department, dated 03.03.2016.