TANCET 2018 Result Declared

Mark sheet of the result will be available June 13, 2018 onwards. 'The mark sheet should be produced at the time of admission. If the mark sheet is lost, a duplicate mark sheet can be obtained on payment of Rs 100/- in the form of a Demand Draft, with a written request to The Secretary, TANCET, Anna University, Chennai - 600 025,' reads the official notification.
CommentsAbout TANCET: The Government of Tamil Nadu have authorised Anna University for conducting the Tamilnadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for admission to 1) M.B.A 2) M.C.A & 3) M.E./ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M.Plan. Degree Programmes offered in colleges in Tamilnadu. G.O. (D) No. 73, Higher Education (J2) Department, dated 03.03.2016.
