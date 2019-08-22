TANCA 2019 Rank List Released. Direct Link Here

TANCA rank list is available on the official website of varsity, tanca.annauniv.edu/tanca19.

TANCA rank list 2019: Anna University has released the TANCA 2019 rank lists for TANCET and GATE candidates on the official website of the varsity. The Tamil Nadu Common Admission or TANCA rank list is available on the official website of varsity, tanca.annauniv.edu/tanca19. TANCA rank list for the counselling process conducted for admission to ME/ M.Tech./ M.Arch./ M. Plan. in Tamil Nadu is based on the TANCET 2019 and GATE results. The candidates would need their user ID and date of birth details to access the rank lists. The TANCA counselling process based on this rank list will begin from August 27.

TANCA rank list 2019: Direct link

Check your TANCA rank list from the direct link provided here:

TANCA rank list 2019 direct link

To access the rank list, candidates would need to enter their user ID and date of birth details.

There are two different login options are given for both the type of candidates who are seeking admissions using their TANCET and GATE scores.

TANCA rank list 2019: Schedule of counselling

Admissions to various programmes offered in the University Departments, Constituent Colleges, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges and Self-financing Engineering Colleges in the state for the seats surrendered for admission through single window counselling will be done based on the schedule given here:

Publication of TANCA rank order: August 22, 2019

Counselling for GATE category: August 27, 2019

Counselling for Differently Abled Persons under TANCET category: August 27, 2019

Counselling for TANCET category: From August 28, 2019 to August 30, 20194.

SCA to SC counselling: August 30, 2019 Afternoon

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.