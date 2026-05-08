Tamil Nadu HSE +2 Result LIVE: The Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) will announce the Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026 today, May 8, at 9:30 am. The board has officially confirmed the TN HSC (+2) Result 2026 date and time. The Minister of School Education will release the results through a press conference, following which the scorecard link will be activated online.

Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations can check their results using their registration number and date of birth. The provisional marksheet will be available online immediately after the declaration.

TN 12th Result 2026: Official Websites to Check Scores

How to Check TN HSC (+2) Result 2026 Online?

Students can follow these steps to download their Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2026:

Visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in or tnresults.nic.in.

Click on the "TN HSC Result 2026" link available on the homepage.

Enter the registration number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the result.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Minimum Marks Required

Students appearing for the Tamil Nadu HSE (+2) Examination 2026 must secure the minimum passing marks prescribed by the Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE).

The passing criteria are as follows:

Students must obtain at least 35 marks out of 100 in each subject to pass.

For subjects with practical examinations, candidates need minimum passing marks separately in both theory and practical components wherever applicable.

Students who do not qualify in one or more subjects may be eligible to appear for supplementary examinations conducted by the board.

Candidates are advised to check the official guidelines released along with the TN 12th Result 2026 for detailed subject-wise passing criteria.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2026 LIVE: Track Latest Updates Here