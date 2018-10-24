Syllabi For School Children Should Be Halved: Venkaiah Naidu

The Vice President was interacting with students of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said syllabi for school children in the country should be halved and students should learn "50 per cent from their classrooms and the rest from playgrounds." He was interacting with students of the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan here. The Vice President said the concept of examinations should be based on measuring the child's capacity simply to question the things around him or her.

I urge my young friends to never let your marks define or restrict you in any way. You are much more than the numbers on your report card. #BharatiyaVidyaBhavanpic.twitter.com/YVw9vGM2jF — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 24, 2018

Mr. Naidu urged the young students to never let their marks define or restrict them in any way. "You are much more than the numbers on your report card," he told the students. Along with physical fitness, schools should also encourage other extracurricular activities, an official release quoted the Vice President as saying.

"The syllabi for school children in the country should be halved and students should learn 50 per cent from their classrooms and the rest from playgrounds," he said.

The Vice President said Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan has played a pivotal role in the education scenario of the country since its inception in 1938. Mohammad Mahmood Ali, caretaker Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana and other dignitaries were present on the occasion,the release said.