Want To Study In Japan For Free? Explore This Fully-Funded Scholarship

Study In Japan For Free: Indian students looking to study abroad beyond traditional destinations such as the US, UK, Canada and Australia can consider Japan's fully funded MEXT Scholarship, offered by the Government of Japan. The prestigious programme enables selected international students to pursue higher education at Japanese universities with complete financial support, including tuition fees, living expenses and travel costs.

The MEXT Scholarship is administered by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) and is aimed at attracting academically strong international students, including those from India. The programme seeks to strengthen Japan's higher education and research ecosystem, promote cultural exchange and build long-term international academic networks.

What Does the MEXT Scholarship Cover?

The MEXT Scholarship is a fully funded programme that covers all major expenses required for studying in Japan. Selected candidates receive full tuition fee coverage for the entire duration of their course, a monthly living allowance to meet day-to-day expenses, and round-trip airfare between India and Japan. Scholars are placed at national, public or selected private universities across Japan.

MEXT Scholarship Open For Undergraduate Students

One of the key features of the MEXT programme is that it is also available to undergraduate aspirants. The undergraduate scholarship generally runs for five years, which includes one year of intensive Japanese language training followed by four years of degree studies. Most undergraduate programmes are conducted primarily in the Japanese language, and the preparatory year is designed to help students adjust academically and culturally before beginning their degree course.

How Indian Students Can Apply

Indian applicants must apply for the MEXT Scholarship through the Embassy of Japan in India or its designated consulates. Application timelines vary by category, but forms are usually released between April and May each year.

According to official guidelines, applicants are required to submit academic transcripts and certificates, a statement of purpose outlining academic goals and reasons for choosing Japan, a letter of recommendation from their educational institution, and passport-size photographs along with prescribed application forms. Additional documents, including a medical certificate, may be required during later stages of the process.

Selection Process

The selection process involves multiple stages. After an initial screening of applications, shortlisted candidates are called for a written examination followed by a personal interview. Candidates who successfully clear both stages are recommended to MEXT for final approval. Selected students then travel to Japan as government-sponsored scholars.

Eligibility For MEXT Undergraduate Scholarship

To be eligible for the undergraduate category, applicants must have completed Class 12 or an equivalent qualification with strong academic performance. Candidates must meet the age criteria specified for the respective academic year and demonstrate clear academic motivation. Applicants should also be willing to learn Japanese, as most undergraduate courses are taught in the language.

Opportunity To Study At Top Japanese Universities

MEXT scholars get the opportunity to study at some of Japan's leading universities, many of which are consistently ranked among the world's top institutions. These include the University of Tokyo, Kyoto University, Tokyo Institute of Technology, Osaka University and Tohoku University. Japanese universities are globally recognised for excellence in science, technology, engineering, humanities and social sciences.

MEXT Scholarship Categories

The Government of Japan offers several MEXT scholarship tracks, including research students (with progression to master's or doctoral programmes), undergraduate students, National Institute of Technology (Kosen), specialised training colleges, Japanese studies, teacher training and the Young Leaders' Programme. Application timelines and eligibility criteria vary depending on the category.

Official Sources For Information

Students are advised to rely only on official sources for accurate and updated information. Detailed guidelines, eligibility criteria and announcements are released by the Embassy of Japan in India and on the official MEXT website.