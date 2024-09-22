Planning To Study Robotics Engineering? Explore Japan's Fully Funded Scholarship

Osaka University has officially announced the registration schedule for the 2025 intake of its MEXT-funded Master's and PhD programs in Robotics Engineering and Bioengineering at the Graduate School of Engineering Science. The application process will commence on November 1, and will close on November 15, 2024. Successful applicants will begin their studies on October 1, 2025.

The programmes, backed by the Japanese government, provide international students with an opportunity to access world-class education in cutting-edge fields. A total of four students will be admitted to each program across the three departments: the Department of Materials Engineering Science, the Department of Mechanical Science and Bioengineering, and the Department of Systems Innovation.

Application Requirements

To be eligible, applicants must meet several criteria:

Nationality: Applicants must be from a country that maintains diplomatic relations with Japan.

Visa Requirement: Non-Japanese nationals are expected to obtain a resident (Student) visa upon enrollment.

Age: Applicants should have been born on or after April 2, 1990.

Educational Background:

For Master's programme applicants:

A bachelor's degree from a Japanese university or expect to graduate before enrollment.

Sixteen years of formal education in another country or equivalent.

Be recognised as academically equivalent to a university graduate by the Graduate School of Engineering Science.

For Doctoral Program:

Hold a master's degree or expect to complete their master's program before enrollment.

Have at least two years of research experience and be recognized for research capability equivalent to a master's degree.

Language Proficiency:

Applicants must demonstrate English proficiency with scores above 79 for TOEFL-iBT, 213 for TOEFL-CBT, 550 for TOEFL-PBT, or 6.0 for IELTS.

Cultural Contribution: While studying in Japan, applicants are expected to engage in activities that foster mutual understanding between Japan and their home country.

Scholarship Benefits

Successful candidates will receive substantial support throughout their studies. The scholarship will cover:

Monthly Allowance:

¥147,000 for master's students.

¥148,000 for doctoral students.

Exemptions: Application fees, entrance examination fees, admission fees, and tuition at Osaka University will be waived.

The scholarship period will last for the duration necessary to complete the respective programs, with students repeating a year ineligible for continued funding.

