Should You Study In Germany Or Japan? Expenses, Language Barriers, Scholarships Compared

Study In Germany Or Japan: If you are struggling to decide between studying in Germany or Japan, it is important to understand the differences in environment, culture, education systems, and expenses that you may face. For instance, Germany offers low to zero tuition education, while Japan is known for its amazing cultural experience.

Here are the key points you should consider before choosing between Germany or Japan for your studies and career.

1. Language Barrier

Learning German may not be as critical as learning Japanese when choosing your study destination. Germany offers several English-taught programmes at top public universities, many of which charge zero tuition fees.

On the other hand, Japan offers fewer English-taught programmes. According to Study in Japan, over one lakh international students chose Japanese language courses in the most recent year-the highest among all course types-highlighting the importance of learning Japanese. Undergraduate enrolment in Japan stood at 87,421 in 2024.

2. Low Tuition Fees

Germany offers education at public universities with low to zero tuition fees, while Japan does not have similar provisions for tuition-free education.

3. Total Expenses

Germany's Expenses

Living expenses in Germany can range between Rs. 12 lakh and Rs. 14 lakh per year, according to QS University Rankings 2026. This includes accommodation, food, utilities, and transportation (where not subsidised or free).

With top universities such as the Technical University of Munich (TUM), Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU Munich), and Humboldt University of Berlin offering free education, tuition fees can be close to zero.

Japan's Expenses

The cost of living in Japan ranges between Rs. 84,000 and Rs. 1,96,000 per month, according to Upgrad. Tuition fees are around Rs. 4,56,141 for undergraduate and graduate programmes at national universities, as per the official Study in Japan website.

4. Cultural Experiences

Students will experience rich and distinct cultures in both countries, offering opportunities for personal growth and new learning experiences.

5. Scholarships

Germany's DAAD Scholarship covers full tuition fees, travel allowance, monthly stipend, health and accident insurance, family allowance, rent subsidy, and family support for Master's and PhD programmes. Applications are currently open.

Japan's MEXT Scholarship accepts outstanding international students, including those from India. It selects a limited number of Indian candidates-approximately 8 to 12 per category-across seven scholarship types:

Research studies (with the possibility to continue to Master's/PhD courses)

Undergraduate level leading to Bachelor's degree

Undergraduate level leading to Associate degree (Diploma)

Specialized Training College programmes

Japanese Studies programmes

Master's degree course (Young Leaders' Program)

Teacher Training programmes

Students can work in Germany for up to 18 months after graduation, while in Japan, a valid work visa or applying for a short term study visa (90 days) is required to stay and work after completing studies.

When Should You Choose Japan?

You should choose Japan if you are deeply passionate about the country's culture and plan to live there long term. Learning Japanese is essential, as even if you enrol in an English-taught programme, daily communication and visa processes require a good level of Japanese proficiency. Being proficient in Japanese should be considered a necessity. Japan is a suitable option if you are prepared to manage the higher expenses.

When Should You Choose Germany?

Germany is emerging as one of the top destinations for international students, including Indians. According to the Wissenschaft Weltoffen 2025 report, Germany enrolled 402,083 international students in the Winter Semester 2024/25, marking an increase compared to 2023/24. With low tuition fees, a wide range of English-taught programmes, and strong academic reputation, Germany can be considered a top study destination when compared to Japan.

Students who wish to immerse themselves in Japanese culture and build a long-term career there may consider seeking employment in Japan after completing their studies, as this offers greater stability for long-term settlement.