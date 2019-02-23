MHRD Invites Application From Graduates For 2019 Korean Government Scholarship Program

MHRD has invited application for 2019 Korean Government Scholarship Program

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has invited application from eligible Indian Nationals for the "2019 Korean Government Scholarship Program (KGSP) for International Students enrolled in Graduate Program". The scholarship will be awarded for Master's, Doctoral, and Research Programme. The number of nominations available is 15 out of which 10 will be awarded scholarship by the Government of Republic of Korea.

The subject fields for which the scholarships will be awarded are:

Korean Language and Literature

International Relations (including Korean Studies)

Bio-Technology

Electronic Engineering

Age Limit

Candidates applying for Master's/Doctoral Programme must be under 40 years of age as of September 1, 2019, that is they must be born after September 1, 1979.

Candidates who are working as a professor must be under 45 years of age as of September 1, 2019, that is they must be born after September 1, 1974.

Qualification

For Master's programme scholarship, the candidate must hold a Bachelor's degree or equivalent degree relevant to the proposed study by August 31, 2019.

For Doctoral programme scholarship, the candidate must hold a Master's degree or equivalent degree relevant to the proposed study by August 31, 2019.

For Research programme scholarship, the applicant must have received an invitation from one of National Institute for International Education (NIIED's) designated Korean universities and must have the following qualification relevant to proposed study:

(i) Postdoctoral Research Program: Applicants must hold a Doctoral degree or an equivalent degree by August 31, 2019.

(ii) Professor Exchange Program: Applicants must hold a Master's degree or a degree equivalent to or higher than a Master's degree by August 31, 2019.

(iii) Program for Education, Science, Culture, (International Professionals): Applicants must hold a Master's degree or a degree equivalent to or higher than a Master's degree by August 31, 2019.

Application

Candidates willing to apply for this scholarship can find more details and apply through Sakshat portal (http://proposal.sakshat.ac.in/scholarship/). Last date to apply is March 20, 2019.

