Student Innovators Of IGNOU To Be Awarded On Foundation Day

The foundation day function will be held at IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi

Considering the students to be the most important stakeholder of the system, IGNOU has formulated a scheme for identifying and recognizing the innovator students of the varsity and instituted a "Student Innovation Award 2018" to be given every year to first three innovator students across the country. This year's awards will be distributed on the foundation day function of the varsity, which is scheduled to be held on November 19, at its Maidan Garhi Campus. The function will be held at Babasaheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi - 68.

The National Centre for Innovation in Distance Education (NCIDE) in IGNOU has been established aimed at promoting the culture of innovation in the university. In order to identify, recognize and nurture the innovators from amongst its stakeholders, NCIDE is making all efforts to reach all the stakeholders of the system.

Dr. Oum Prakash Sharma, Director, NCIDE mentioned that this year entries were invited by the NCIDE from IGNOU students for the Student Innovation Award - 2018. After evaluation by a Committee of Experts, four best entries were selected for the Student Innovation Award - 2018.

The First Prize will be awarded to Mukesh Chand Meena, a student of Post BSc. Nursing Programme of IGNOU, he has developed seven innovative Mobile Android Apps on Medical Awareness. These apps are about spreading awareness on maternal and child health and how to reduce maternal mortality. His apps are being used by 80 thousand users.

The Second Prize will be awarded to Jaivardhan Singh Rathore. He is a PHD student of Foreign Language at IGNOU. He has developed an innovative French Song Book "Chantons en Francais" Learning French through Songs. His innovation is based on the Musical Intelligence Theory and teaches French to beginners to master the language competencies.

The Third Prize will be awarded to Ajay Kumar Sharma, a student of BSc. He has developed Farmer Friendly Biogas Bottling Machine. This machine is portable which is very useful in rural areas. Extremely cost effective, it is related to the national priorities such as energy conservation and protection of the environment.

A Consolation Prize will be awarded to Deepak Sharma, a student of MCA Programme of IGNOU.

He has developed IGNOU Space App - An Innovative Android App for IGNOU Students. The app provides a one-stop platform for learner support services, such as information on Courses, Question Papers, Examination and various updates. It contains innovative features as voice assistant and is used by 33 thousand students.

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has been recognizing the major contributors in the area of research and innovation among its faculty and staff for more than a decade. The call of President of India, in the capacity of Visitor of the University, in February 2015 given in the meeting of Vice Chancellors of Central Universities, gave further impetus to these activities, said a statement from the varsity.

A step in this direction, the constitution and various activities of Innovation Clubs at the Headquarters and Regional Centre level has been an important milestone in order to actively involve the innovator students for the incubation of their innovations.

