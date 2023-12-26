State Bank Of India Issues Warning Against Fake Letter

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification warning applicants about any website that releases fake list of selected candidates for appointments at the bank.

Emphasising that the bank never announces the names of the shortlisted candidates, SBI clarified that any such communication received should be cross verified for authenticity from the websites mentioned in the notification. The bank only releases the roll number and registration number of the candidates selected for any post.

The official notification issued by the SBI read, "It has been reported to us that some fraudsters have hosted web sites making them appear to be as those of State Bank of India (SBI). Fake lists of selection for posts in SBI have been published on these websites, and reportedly fake appointment letters are also being issued in the name of SBI."

"It is clarified that SBI never publishes names of shortlisted/selected candidates on the website. Only roll numbers/registration numbers are published and shortlisted/selected candidates are informed individually through SMS/Email/Post. All details regarding recruitment e.g. notice, interview schedule, final result etc, are published only on this website," added the notification.

The notification comes as SBI released a series of results for the exams conducted lately.

Meanwhile, SBI has released the schedules for the preliminary examination for the recruitment of junior associate (customer support and sales) and clerk. The examination schedule can be accessed on the official website. As per the date sheet, the exams will be held on January 5, 6, 11, and 12. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,773 vacant positions. The SBI clerk main exam is likely to take place in February 2024.