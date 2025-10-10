Delhi University's St Stephen's College Releases Fee Structure For Academic Year 2025-26

St Stephen's College has released its fee structure for the 2025-26 academic session for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The fees vary based on the course, category, and eligibility, including provisions for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), staff wards, and SC/ST, EWS, and martyr's children.

General Category Fees

BA Programme/BA Hons. (1st Year): Rs 29,437 (DU Fee: Rs 11,615; College Fee: Rs 17,822)

BSc Hons. Physics/Chemistry: Rs 30,688 (DU Fee: Rs 11,630; College Fee: Rs 19,058)

BSc Physical Sciences: Rs 30,683 (DU Fee: Rs 11,625; College Fee: Rs 19,058)

BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 29,623 (DU Fee: Rs 11,615; College Fee: Rs 18,008)

MA/MSc Previous: Rs 29,111 (DU Fee: Rs 11,551; College Fee: Rs 17,560)

Fees for PWD Students

All UG courses and PG previous year courses: Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,150

Staff Ward Fees

BA Programme/BA Hons: Rs 9,150

BSc Hons Physics/Chemistry: Rs 10,401

BSc Physical Sciences: Rs 10,396

BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 9,336

MA/MSc Previous: Rs 8,850

SC/ST, EWS & Martyr's Children Fees

BA Programme/BA Hons: Rs. 29,257

BSc Hons Physics/Chemistry: Rs 30,508

BSc (Physical Sciences): Rs 30,503

BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 29,443

MA/MSc Previous: Rs 28,895

Students are advised that DU fees (annual fees) must be paid through the DU Admission portal/website, while college fees (semester fees) are payable after joining the college.

This detailed fee structure aims to provide transparency and clarity for all prospective students enrolling in the upcoming academic session.