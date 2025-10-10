Delhi University's St Stephen's College Releases Fee Structure For Academic Year 2025-26

This detailed fee structure aims to provide transparency and clarity for all prospective students.
St Stephen's College has released its fee structure for the 2025-26 academic session for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The fees vary based on the course, category, and eligibility, including provisions for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), staff wards, and SC/ST, EWS, and martyr's children.
General Category Fees
- BA Programme/BA Hons. (1st Year): Rs 29,437 (DU Fee: Rs 11,615; College Fee: Rs 17,822)
- BSc Hons. Physics/Chemistry: Rs 30,688 (DU Fee: Rs 11,630; College Fee: Rs 19,058)
- BSc Physical Sciences: Rs 30,683 (DU Fee: Rs 11,625; College Fee: Rs 19,058)
- BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 29,623 (DU Fee: Rs 11,615; College Fee: Rs 18,008)
- MA/MSc Previous: Rs 29,111 (DU Fee: Rs 11,551; College Fee: Rs 17,560)
Fees for PWD Students
All UG courses and PG previous year courses: Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,150
Staff Ward Fees
- BA Programme/BA Hons: Rs 9,150
- BSc Hons Physics/Chemistry: Rs 10,401
- BSc Physical Sciences: Rs 10,396
- BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 9,336
- MA/MSc Previous: Rs 8,850
SC/ST, EWS & Martyr's Children Fees
- BA Programme/BA Hons: Rs. 29,257
- BSc Hons Physics/Chemistry: Rs 30,508
- BSc (Physical Sciences): Rs 30,503
- BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 29,443
- MA/MSc Previous: Rs 28,895
Students are advised that DU fees (annual fees) must be paid through the DU Admission portal/website, while college fees (semester fees) are payable after joining the college.
This detailed fee structure aims to provide transparency and clarity for all prospective students enrolling in the upcoming academic session.