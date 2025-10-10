Advertisement

Delhi University's St Stephen's College Releases Fee Structure For Academic Year 2025-26

Students are advised that DU fees (annual fees) must be paid through the DU Admission Portal/Website, while college fees (semester fees) are payable after joining the college.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi University's St Stephen's College Releases Fee Structure For Academic Year 2025-26
This detailed fee structure aims to provide transparency and clarity for all prospective students.

St Stephen's College has released its fee structure for the 2025-26 academic session for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. The fees vary based on the course, category, and eligibility, including provisions for Persons with Disabilities (PWD), staff wards, and SC/ST, EWS, and martyr's children.

General Category Fees

  • BA Programme/BA Hons. (1st Year): Rs 29,437 (DU Fee: Rs 11,615; College Fee: Rs 17,822)
  • BSc Hons. Physics/Chemistry: Rs 30,688 (DU Fee: Rs 11,630; College Fee: Rs 19,058)
  • BSc Physical Sciences: Rs 30,683 (DU Fee: Rs 11,625; College Fee: Rs 19,058)
  • BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 29,623 (DU Fee: Rs 11,615; College Fee: Rs 18,008)
  • MA/MSc Previous: Rs 29,111 (DU Fee: Rs 11,551; College Fee: Rs 17,560)

Fees for PWD Students

All UG courses and PG previous year courses: Rs 1,350 to Rs 1,150

Staff Ward Fees

  • BA Programme/BA Hons: Rs 9,150
  • BSc Hons Physics/Chemistry: Rs 10,401
  • BSc Physical Sciences: Rs 10,396
  • BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 9,336
  • MA/MSc Previous: Rs 8,850

SC/ST, EWS & Martyr's Children Fees

  • BA Programme/BA Hons: Rs. 29,257
  • BSc Hons Physics/Chemistry: Rs 30,508
  • BSc (Physical Sciences): Rs 30,503
  • BSc Hons Mathematics: Rs 29,443
  • MA/MSc Previous: Rs 28,895

Students are advised that DU fees (annual fees) must be paid through the DU Admission portal/website, while college fees (semester fees) are payable after joining the college.

This detailed fee structure aims to provide transparency and clarity for all prospective students enrolling in the upcoming academic session.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
St Stephen's College Fee Structure, St Stephen's College Fee, Delhi University News
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com