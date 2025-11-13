Al-Falah University Gets Notice After Its Doctors Caught In Terror Web

Two wings of the Faridabad-based Al-Falah University, which has come into focus after doctors working there were found to be allegedly involved in terrorist activities, have received a show-cause notice from a key body under the Union Education Ministry.

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), which assesses and grades higher education institutions, has flagged that Al-Falah University's website mentions 'A' ratings by NAAC for Al-Falah School of Engineering and Technology and Al-Falah School of Education and Training.

The notice states that the engineering college was graded 'A' in 2013, and this grade was valid till 2018. The Department of Teacher Education was graded 'A' in 2011, and this was valid till 2016.

"Both of the above colleges' accreditation status has expired. Both of the above Colleges have not yet volunteered for the Cycle-2 Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) process of NAAC," the notice says.

The notice has asked the university management to explain why NAAC should not take action against the institution.

"Why should the University not be disqualified for future consideration for Assessment and Accreditation (A&A) by NAAC? Why should the NAAC not recommend to the UGC to withdraw the Al-Falah University's recognition under section 2(f) and 12B of UGC? Why should the NAAC not recommend to the NMC to withdraw the NMC recognition for Al-Falah University's NMC-recognized programmes?" the notice asked.

"In the meantime, you are required to remove the NAAC accreditation details from your website and any other publicly available / distributed documents and report back to NAAC that the above is complied with," the notice says, seeking a reply within seven days. The university's website is currently inaccessible.

The notice is signed by Ganesan Kannabiran, the director of NAAC.

Al-Falah University in Faridabad's Dhauj was established in 2014 and recognised by the higher education regulator, University Grants Commission, the next year. The university comes under the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, which was formed in 1995 and started an engineering college in 1997. The university has schools offering courses in medical science, engineering and technology, humanities, computer science, and education, among others.

Three doctors working at the university's Al-Falah School of Medical Sciences and Research Centre have come under the security agencies' radar after a massive recovery of explosives and the blast near Red Fort that claimed 13 lives. While Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen are in custody for their alleged connection with the explosives and arms recovered from Faridabad, Dr Umar was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort and is believed to have triggered the blast.

Al-Falah University's Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) Bhupinder Kaur Anand, has said the institution was "deeply saddened and anguished by the unfortunate developments that took place" and condemns them. "Our thoughts and prayers are with all the innocent people affected by these distressing events."

The university has said it has no connection with the doctors under the scanner apart from the professional link.

The Vice-Chancellor's statement has also condemned reports aimed at maligning the University's reputation. "The University also notes with deep concern that certain online platforms are circulating baseless and misleading stories with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University. We strongly condemn and categorically deny all such false and defamatory allegations," she has said.