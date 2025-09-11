SSC Warns Of Strict Action Against Malpractice In Computer-Based Exams

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued a stern warning to candidates against indulging in unfair practices during its computer-based examinations. The Commission said that any malpractice would invite strict action under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 (PEA Act, 2024), in addition to administrative measures.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy, SSC listed the major forms of malpractice and the technological systems in place to detect them. These include attempts to take remote control of exam nodes, impersonation during registration and after node allocation, and passing chits or seeking unfair assistance inside examination halls. The Commission said advanced tools such as Aadhaar-based verification, facial recognition, CCTV surveillance, and AI-driven analytics are being used to flag such violations.

SSC has also made details of debarred candidates public on its official website and confirmed that the list will continue to be updated in the interest of transparency. Notably, the Commission clarified that if malpractice is detected through its technological solutions, the exam may not be stopped immediately so as not to disturb other test-takers. However, electronic evidence will be used to cancel the scores of offenders and debar them.

In its advisory, the SSC asked candidates to avoid certain behaviours that could be flagged as suspicious, such as writing down answers on rough sheets for fast submission, speaking to peers, or peeking into others' systems. It also instructed candidates not to lock Aadhaar biometrics, as verification is mandatory at multiple stages of the exam process.