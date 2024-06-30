SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024: 8,326 Vacancies, Application Deadline July 31

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2024: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS 2024). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the recruitment notification for the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination (SSC MTS 2024). Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, ssc.gov.in

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8,326 posts. The deadline for application submission is July 31.

Application Fee:

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100 by August 1, 2024.

Application Form Corrections:

Candidates can make corrections to their application forms from August 16 to 17.

Exam Date:

The official date for the SSC MTS tier 1 exam will be announced soon but is tentatively scheduled for October or November 2024.

Vacancies:

Out of a total of 8,326 vacancies, 4,887 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), and 3,439 are for Havaldar posts in CBIC and CBN.

Eligibility:

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue) should be aged between 18 and 25 years old. For Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and certain MTS posts, the age limit ranges from 18 to 27 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to reserved category candidates.

Minimum Educational Qualification:

Candidates must have passed the 10th standard from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date.

Selection Procedure:

The selection process includes a Computer Based Examination (CBE) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST). PET and PST are applicable only for the Havaldar post.

The CBE will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages. Candidates must attempt both sessions of the examination, as failing to attempt any session will result in disqualification.

Cut Offs:

Candidates will qualify for the physical test based on their performance in session 2 of the examination. The minimum passing marks required for sessions 1 and 2 are:

General category: 30%

OBC, EWS: 25%

All other categories: 20%

SSC MTS 2024: Steps To Apply