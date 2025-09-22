SSC MTS, Havaldar Exam 2025: Admit Card Release Update, Exam Date, And Recruitment Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025 to fill thousands of vacancies across India. While the commission had earlier announced that the exams would be held between September 20 and October 24, 2025, the release of admit cards and exam city details is still awaited. This delay has led many candidates to speculate whether the exam dates could be revised.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Breakup

• Total Posts: 8,021

• MTS: 6,810 vacancies

• Havaldar: 1,211 vacancies

Age Limit Criteria

• For most MTS posts: 18 to 25 years

• For certain categories/posts: 18 to 27 years

Selection Process

The recruitment will be carried out in two phases:

1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)

• Session 1: Maths & Reasoning

• 40 questions (20 each)

• Qualifying in nature, 30% minimum for General candidates

• No negative marking

• Session 2: General Knowledge & English

• 50 questions (25 each)

• Duration: 45 minutes

• Final merit based on Session 2 scores

• 1 mark deducted for every wrong answer

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - For Havaldar posts only

• Height: 157.5 cm (Men), 152 cm (Women)

• Weight: 48 kg (Men)

• Running: 1600m in 15 minutes (Men), 1 km in 20 minutes (Women)

When Will the Admit Card Be Released?

The admit card will be issued soon on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in. It will contain essential details such as exam date, shift timings, exam center, roll number, and candidate photograph.

How to Download SSC MTS, Havaldar Admit Card 2025

Candidates can follow these steps once the admit card is released:

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the Admit Card section

Select the link for SSC MTS / Havaldar Exam 2025 Admit Card

Enter your registration number and password/date of birth

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for the exam

Important Advice for Candidates

• Keep your application details and login credentials safe for admit card download.

• Regularly check the SSC website for updates.

• Continue solving mock tests and previous years' papers to stay exam ready.