SSC MTS Admit Card 2025: Everything You Need To Know

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is all set to conduct the MTS and Havaldar Recruitment 2025 to fill 8,021 vacancies across India. The exams are scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025. However, the release of admit cards and exam city details is still awaited, sparking speculation among candidates about possible changes in the schedule.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Vacancy Details

• Total posts: 8,021

• MTS: 6,810 vacancies

• Havaldar: 1,211 vacancies

For most MTS roles, the age limit is 18 to 25 years, while for some posts, it extends up to 27 years.

SSC MTS 2025 Selection Process

The recruitment will be held in two phases:

1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)

• Session 1: Maths & Reasoning (20+20 questions, qualifying, no negative marking)

• Session 2: General Knowledge & English (25+25 questions, 45 minutes, negative marking of 1 mark per wrong answer)

Final merit list will be based on Session 2 scores.

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - For Havaldar Only

• Height: 157.5 cm (men), 152 cm (women)

• Weight: 48 kg (men)

• Running: 1600m in 15 minutes (men), 1 km in 20 minutes (women)

When Will SSC MTS Admit Card 2025 Be Released?

The admit card will soon be available on the official SSC website - ssc.gov.in. It will carry important information such as:

• Exam date and shift timings

• Exam city and center details

• Roll number and candidate photograph

Steps to Download SSC MTS, Havaldar Admit Card 2025

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in

Go to the Admit Card section

Click on the link for SSC MTS / Havaldar Admit Card 2025

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password

Download the admit card and take a printout

Important Advice for Candidate

• Keep your login details safe for a smooth download.

• Check the SSC portal regularly for updates on exam cities and admit cards.

• Stay exam-ready by solving mock tests and previous year papers.

