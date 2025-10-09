SSC MTS Exam 2025: Check Expected Date, Notification Details Here

SSC MTS Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar Recruitment Examination between October 2025 and March 2026, as mentioned in an official notification. The commission will release a detailed notification on the official website - ssc.gov.in. which will specify the exam and admit card details.

The commission said it plans to conduct the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-TaskingStaff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police between October 2025 and March 2026. Candidates can expect the notification for the MTS examination to be released in the month of November, 2025.

"The Commission has also released its plans for upcoming examinations. Between October 2025 and March 2026, major exams including the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSLE), Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), Junior Engineer (JE), Constable (Delhi Police & CAPFs), Sub-Inspector (Delhi Police & CAPFs), and technical cadre exams of Delhi Police will be conducted. Officials said the reforms already in place will ensure that these tests are fair, efficient, and candidate-friendly", the notice read.

Detailed Notification - "SSC MTS Exam Details 2025".

The One-Time Registration (OTR) facility has become active for candidates-allowing them to modify/correct their details. The OTR registration is mandatory for candidates applying to any of the SSC examination for the first time.

The SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment aims to fill a total of 8,021 vacancies- 6,810 available for MTS and 1,211 for Havaldar.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Selection Process

The selection process consists of a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) (specific to Havaldar recruitment). The CBT evaluates the candidate's ability in Mathematics and Reasoning (Session 1) and General Knowledge and English (Session 2) and includes negative marking.

For the PET, male candidates must have a minimum height of 157.5 cm, weight of 48 kg, and be able to run 1.6 km in 15 minutes.

Female candidates must have a height of 152 cm and be able to run 1 km in 20 minutes.

SSC MTS Exam 2025: How to Download SSC MTS, Havaldar Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Click on the Admit Card section.

Then, click on the link for SSC MTS / Havaldar Admit Card 2025.

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password.

Download the admit card and take a printout.

The merit list is prepared based on candidate's session two marks solely.