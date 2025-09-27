SSC MTS Exam Date 2025: Check Official Notification, Admit Card Details Here

SSC MTS Exam Date 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the MTS and Havaldar Recruitment examination admit card soon and candidates can expect the examinations to start after the fourth week of October, 2025, as per the official notification. The examinations were scheduled to take place between September 20 and October 24, 2025, but considering the delay in admit card issuance, the commission is expected to release a new examination schedule.

In SSC's latest notification, it is mentioned that tier-1 phase for CHSL examination will begin from fourth week of October and will be followed by other exams like MTS, JE.

"The Tier 1 of CHSL exams will start from the fourth week of October 2025 and will be followed by SI CPO 2025, JE and MTS exams. The specific dates for these exams will soon be notified." the notice read.

Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the admit card, exam dates on the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

The SSC MTS, Havaldar recruitment aims to fill a total of 8,021 vacancies- 6,810 available for MTS and 1,211 for Havaldar.

Selection Process

The selection process for the posts consists of a Computer Based Test (CBT) and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET) - For Havaldar. CBT examination tests the candidate's ability in Maths and Reasoning (Session 1) and General Knowledge and English (Session 2) (negative marking applicable).

The merit list will be prepared based on the session two examination.

Male candidates selected for PET examination must have a height measurement of 157.5 cm, weight of 48 kg and be able to run 600m in 15 minutes to be eligible for the post. Women candidates' height should be 152 cm and running capacity of 1 km in 20 minutes.

How to Download SSC MTS, Havaldar Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website: ssc.gov.in.

Go to the Admit Card section

Click on the link for SSC MTS / Havaldar Admit Card 2025

Enter your registration number and date of birth/password

Download the admit card and take a printout.

The admit card will include details such as Exam date and shift timings, Exam city and center details, Roll number and candidate photograph.