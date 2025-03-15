Staff Selection Commission To Soon Announce Results For SSC GD

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the results for Constable General Duty (GD) recruitment exam in March. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their result on the official website by entering their login credentials.



The exams were conducted on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25. The SSC GD Constable exam aims to fill 39,481 vacancies for positions such as Constable (GD) in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. A total of 52,69,500 candidates applied for these positions.



The announcement of the SSC GD Constable results will determine the eligibility for the next phase of the recruitment process such as Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST) and subsequent medical exams.



SSC GD Constable Exam 2025

The exam was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format, comprising 80 objective-type questions. Each correct answer carried 2 marks, while 0.25 marks were deducted for every incorrect response.



The SSC GD exam was conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.