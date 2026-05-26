SSC GD Constable Exam: No Paper Leak But Hacking Attempts Made, Chairman Admits Mismanagement

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Chairman has acknowledged "mismanagement" and overcrowding at several examination centres in Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing SSC GD recruitment examination, while also revealing that authorities are facing daily hacking attempts targeting the online exam system.

According to the SSC Chairman S Gopalakrishnan, the examination for recruitment to multiple central armed forces, is being conducted for nearly 46 lakh candidates across the country. The exam began on April 30 and will continue till May 31 in three shifts every day.

"No Paper Leak", But Hacking Attempts Made

Speaking on the recent disruption at centres in Prayagraj, Kanpur and Gorakhpur, the SSC Chairman clarified that there was "no paper leak" but admitted that technical threats and attempts to manipulate the online examination system had forced authorities to take emergency steps.

"The biggest threats for our exams are remote answering and technical hacks," the SSC Chairman said, adding that several computer terminals had to be shut down after suspicious activity was detected. Due to this, available seating capacity at some centres reduced significantly.

Less "Safe" Terminals Led To Overcrowding At Centres

The official explained that because of the reduced number of "safe" terminals, thousands of candidates had to be rescheduled within a short period, which eventually led to overcrowding and confusion at certain centres.

Chaos At Prayagraj Centre

A major disruption was reported at a centre in Prayagraj, where chaos broke out after candidates waiting outside allegedly entered the examination premises amid delays. SSC later cancelled and rescheduled the examination at that centre.

Exam To Be Rescheduled For Around 3,000 Affected Candidates

The Chairman estimated that fewer than 3,000 candidates were affected across the troubled centres and assured that all affected candidates would be accommodated before the examination concludes on May 31.

Admitting lapses in handling the situation, the SSC Chairman said, "I want to call it mismanagement or mishandling." He stated that the rescheduled candidates were compressed into two days instead of being spread over multiple days, which created excessive crowding.

The SSC Chairman also acknowledged that both the Commission and the private examination agency share responsibility for the issue. He said the examination agency would face penalties under service-level agreement (SLA) provisions for cancelled or rescheduled exams.

Chairman also revealed that hacking attempts occur "every day" during online examinations. However, he claimed that the system usually detects suspicious external access attempts automatically and either shuts down the terminal or shifts candidates to alternate systems.

Despite the controversy, SSC maintained that the issue remained limited to only a few centres in Uttar Pradesh, while nearly 250 examination venues across the country conducted the exam smoothly.

The Commission is now considering dropping the problematic Prayagraj centre entirely to avoid further risk during the remaining examination shifts.