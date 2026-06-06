SSC GD Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Check Response Sheet Here

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC GD Answer Key 2026 shortly on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the SSC General Duty (GD) Constable Examination will be able to download the provisional answer key and their response sheet using their login credentials.

The SSC GD 2026 answer key will help candidates evaluate their performance and estimate their scores before the declaration of results. Along with the answer key, SSC is also expected to provide an objection window for candidates to challenge any discrepancies in the provisional answers.

How to Download SSC GD Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the SSC GD 2026 answer key:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the SSC GD Answer Key 2026 link.

Log in using your username and password.

View the provisional answer key and response sheet.

Download and save the document for future reference.

What Happens After the SSC GD 2026 Answer Key is Released?

After releasing the provisional answer key, SSC will open an objection window for candidates. Those who find any discrepancies in the answers can submit objections within the prescribed period along with supporting documents.

The commission will review all objections received from candidates. After examining the challenges, SSC will publish the final answer key. The SSC GD Result 2026 will then be prepared and declared based on the final answer key.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official SSC website for the latest updates regarding the answer key, objection process, and result declaration.