SSC CHSL Final Answer Key 2022 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

The answer key is available on the official website.

The official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has made available the SSC CHSL Tier 2 scorecard and final answer key for the year 2022. Participants in the examination are able to download and view their scorecards and answer keys through the official portal.

On August 7, 2023, the Staff Selection Commission announced the Final Result of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022.

"In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with the question paper(s) of Tier-II of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2022, on the website of the Commission on August 11, 2023," according to the official notice by the commission.

The commission said in the notice that "The candidates may take a printout of their respective Final Answer keys along with their respective Question Paper(s) by using the official link. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from August 11, 2023 (16:00 hours) to August 25, 2023 (16:00 hours)."

The Candidates may take a printout of their respective Final answer keys along with their respective Question papers and scorecards since the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

Further, the marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates have also been hosted on August 11, 2023, on the Commission's website, i.e., https://ssc.nic.in. Candidates may also check their individual marks from August 11, 2023, to September 10, 2023, by logging in with their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission.