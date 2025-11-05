SSC Chairman Explains Firms And Their Roles In Conducting Exams

SSC Exams 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has restructured its examination process by bringing in specialised firms for designated tasks. The commission now collaborates with multiple partners, each responsible for areas like IT security, exam delivery, and monitoring. Earlier, a single agency - Eduquity - handled both question paper preparation and exam conduction. However, after a court directive stating that one agency cannot perform both roles, SSC introduced a separate firm for question paper preparation. This updated system has been in effect since July 2025.

SSC Chairman S. Gopalakrishnan, while speaking to NDTV, said the exam process is managed by multiple agencies. "Now, the SSC works with multiple agencies, each handling a specific aspect of the exam. Previously, everything was done in one particular style, but the court directed us to adopt a different approach.

For instance, the court ruled that the agency conducting the exam should not be the one preparing the question papers. So, we now have a separate agency for question paper creation. To strengthen security, we brought in C-DAC, a government agency for IT security. Eduquity manages exam delivery, and there's another monitoring agency to ensure everything runs smoothly." he said.

Speaking about the role of these firms and how the new system has been functioning, the chairman said, "This new system started in July 2025. Initially, there were coordination and matching issues that led to certain disruptions - one major issue being candidates not getting centres of their choice. Some from Delhi were allotted centres as far as Haldwani, which was inconvenient. We have since resolved this. In the CGL exam held in September, around 30 lakh candidates applied, and over 13 lakh appeared. Remarkably, 93 per cent got their preferred city - a record for us."

C-DAC For IT Security

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) for carrying out R&D in IT, Electronics and associated areas.

Eduquity Details

Eduquity Career Technologies provides online assessment solutions for various clients, including government bodies, educational institutions, and corporations.