SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: Check Expected Date, Other Details Here

SSC CGL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website ssc.gov.in. The Tier 1 exam was conducted over 15 days across 255 centres in 126 cities. Around 13.5 lakh candidates appeared for the exam out of 28 lakh registered candidates.

The response sheet and answer key were released on October 17, 2025 and objections against the answer key were allowed until October 21, 2025. The response sheet includes details such as Roll Number, Candidate's Name, Exam Name and Post Name, Exam Date, Test Time, Centre Name, List of Questions Answered by the Candidate.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Result Date

The SSC has not announced any date for the release of CGL Tier 1 results but students can expect it to be released soon.

How To Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Result?

Visit the official website of the commission - ssc.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Results" section under the "Quick Links" section.

Then, click on the SSC CGL Tier 1 result to download it.

Enter the required credentials and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Save the result for future reference.

Schedule For Other SSC Exams

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 exam will begin from November 12, followed by the Sub-Inspector (CPO), Junior Engineer (JE), and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) exams. Applications for Delhi Police and SI CPO 2025 are currently open, while registration for the Constable (GD) 2026 exam will begin in November.