Seoul vs Tokyo: Student Life, Jobs, Costs And Top Universities Compared

Planning to study abroad and considering Asia? Seoul and Tokyo may be on your list. Both cities feature among the major student destinations in the QS Best Student Cities 2027 rankings. The two cities differ across several areas, including student experience, the mix of students, employer activity and affordability. Their universities also offer a range of options for international students.

The QS scores can help students compare the two destinations, but the final choice will also depend on the course they want to pursue, their career plans, budget, and lifestyle.

Student View

The Student View score is based on students' experiences of living and studying in a city, as well as the number of students who choose to remain there after graduation.

Seoul: 77.9

Tokyo: 84.7

Tokyo has a higher score than Seoul in this category.

Student Mix

The Student Mix score looks at the size and diversity of the student population, including the share of international students.

Seoul: 80.1

Tokyo: 70.1

Seoul scores higher than Tokyo on this measure.

Employer Activity

Employer Activity reflects the strength of the job market for young people and employers' views of graduates from the city.

Seoul: 94.1

Tokyo: 100

Tokyo leads Seoul in this category. Students, however, may want to look beyond the overall score and check employment opportunities in their chosen field.

Affordability

The affordability score considers factors related to the cost of living and studying in a city.

Seoul: 52.4

Tokyo: 53.5

The difference between the two cities is small, with Tokyo scoring slightly higher. Students should also compare the costs they are likely to face, particularly accommodation, food, and transport.

Top Universities In Seoul And Tokyo

The QS World University Rankings 2027 list several universities in Seoul and Tokyo among the world's top institutions.

Seoul

Seoul National University - 38th

Yonsei University - 42nd

Korea University - 52nd

Sungkyunkwan University - 108th

Tokyo

The University of Tokyo - 39th

Institute of Science Tokyo - 97th

Waseda University - 201st

Keio University - 213th

Seoul and Tokyo both have strong academic credentials, but their scores show differences in student experience, student mix, employment prospects, and affordability. Students comparing the two destinations can use these factors alongside their university and course preferences before making a decision.