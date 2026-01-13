Schools To Undertake Various Activities Ahead Of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

The ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC-2026) is proposed to be held in the last week of January. Ahead of the interactive programme, schools are organising various activities from January 12-23, 2026 as part of the run-up to PPC 2026.

The activities will commence with Swadeshi Sankalp Daud - student run/walk for self-reliance on January 12, 2026. Swadeshi runs may be conducted by schools, institutions in public spaces in 2 Km/ 3 Km or 5 Km formats with an aim to cherish Swami Vivekanand's vision and mantras of a self-reliant India with youth stressing on physical fitness and nation building.

Besides this, activities such as Vande Mataram, Indigenous Games Sessions, Meme creation by students, Nukkad Natak on Exams and Life skills, Short videos and student Testimonials, Student Anchor, Yoga cum Meditation Sessions, Poetry and songs by students, Poster making activities, Quiz on OpSindoor will be held.



The activities will conclude with a quiz/writing competition on January 23, 2026.

The event has recorded a registration of 4,50,13,379 participants so far. With this, the figures have surpassed last year's record when Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025 had set a Guinness World Record with 3.53 crore registrations. Of the total registrations this year, around 4,19, 14,056 are students, 24,84,259 teachers and 6,15,064 parents.

Feature your question in PPC 2026

The Prime Minister will interact with selected participants during the event, answering questions related to exam stress, preparation strategies and overall well-being.

The government will select participants for the PPC 2026 through Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition. The MCQ will be organised on the MyGov portal (https://innovateindia1.mygov.in/) until January 11, 2026. The competition serves as the platform through which students, teachers and parents may submit their questions for consideration. Selected questions from these may be featured in the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme.

PPC is an annual event in which PM Modi interacts with students appearing for board examinations. During the event, he also answers students' queries related to exam stress and other issues. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive programme with school and college students was held at the Talkatora Stadium in February 2018.