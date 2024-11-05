Schools In Uttar Pradesh With Less Than 50 Students To Be Merged With Nearby Institutions

To make education system more functional and viable, the Uttar Pradesh government is planning to merge schools that have low enrolment of students. Schools having less than 50 students will be accommodated in nearby institutions to ensure their continued education. With reference to this, the government has directed officials to accumulate the data of schools that have less than 50 enrollment.

The schools are required to prepare a proper document and district booklet that will help the government in merging schools based on information related to the distance that needs to be covered by the students, the availability of building, teachers, transport, roads and highways.

Following this, a meeting of District Basic Education Officers will be held on November 13-14 wherein the government officials will hold discussion about the merging of schools.

As reported by news agency PTI, last month, the Uttar Pradesh Education Department sent a show cause notice to the management of a private school in Aligarh district for allegedly intimidating children with threats of "electric chair" and also failing to renew its permit to conduct classes.

PTI quoted Basic Education Officer, Rakesh Kumar Singh as saying that he had received a complaint from the parent of a student who alleged that his ward was tortured and "made to sit on an electric chair" as part of the punishment.



"A parent of a child complained that their child was made to sit on a chair and was threatened. This incident was found to be false. We saw the CCTV, the child was sitting and nothing like that was done to him," the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)

