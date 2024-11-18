Schools In Kochi Replace Marks With Emojis: "Imagine The Added Excitement"

Schools in Kerala's Kochi have introduced emojis to assess students instead of traditional marks, aiming to make evaluations stress-free and engaging. The new system has been introduced for pre-KG to Class 2 students in many CBSE schools in Kochi, as per a report in news agency PTI. The new programme focuses on evaluating children based on their activities, moving away from the written exams. The novel way of evaluating a student's performance has received positive feedback, PTI report further said quoting school authorities.

"Imagine the added excitement if these were replaced with emojis like clapping hands, a star, or even a trophy. Such visual cues can have a strong impact, making the feedback more memorable and motivating for students," said a teacher with a CBSE school in Kochi.

"Early intervention can help develop social skills in students from a young age while also alleviating the pressure of performance and grades, and this is the highlight of the new system," she added.

T P Ibrahim Khan, president of the CBSE Management Association, told PTI, "This will enhance the students' skills."

The shift is in line with the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 that aims to transform the learning experience by making education more stress-free and holistic.

Key aspects of NEP include reducing the emphasis on rote learning and high-stakes exams, instead promoting critical thinking and practical skills.

The policy introduces a flexible curriculum with multidisciplinary approaches, vocational training and options for students to choose subjects based on interests. Continuous assessments replace annual exams, focusing on conceptual understanding over grades.

The pre-kindergarten, and Class 1 and Class 2 have been included in the foundation stage in the policy. This is why a pattern has been stipulated for these classes, according to Mr Khan.

According to Khan, going to school wearing a star on his/her uniform will definitely make a student proud. However, he added that CBSE has not been officially directed to implement the system in all schools so far.