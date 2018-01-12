Icy Winds Sweep Uttar Pradesh, Schools In Lucknow Closed Till Monday In view of the intense cold weather conditions in the state capital, the authorities here ordered to close schools till Monday.

In view of the intense cold weather conditions in the state capital, the authorities here ordered to close schools till Monday. Icy winds today swept across Uttar Pradesh pushing down the temperature below normal at a number of places in the state, the Met office said. Kanpur and Bareilly were among the coldest places in the state recording a low of 5 and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively, reported PTI. In the state capital, the minimum temperature hovered around 7 degrees Celsius.PTI also reported that the night temperature remained below normal in some parts of the state and dense to very dense fog engulfed Bahraich, Varanasi, Bareilly and Lucknow. Last week , with temperatures dipped and a cold wave intensified across the state, Lucknow, Agra, Bareilly, Kanpur, Varanasi and Allahabad district authorities ordered schools upto Class 12 to remain shut until March 8.Now, the Met has forecast dense fog at many places with very dense fog at a few places in eastern parts of the state over the next few days.Last year also, in view of the intense cold wave in the state, all schools in the state capital extended the winter vacation till January 15. Then the extension of the winter vacation was necessitated owing to the drop in temperature and concern for school-going children, an official said.The northern states were reeling under a piercing cold wave with many places in Jammu and Kashmir recording sub-zero temperatures.Poor visibility had severely affected all three modes of communication, rail-road-air, disrupting daily lives last week. Till January , according to IANS, more than 140 people have reportedly died due to the cold wave in Uttar Pradesh.